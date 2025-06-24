Cade Horton News: Should stick in rotation

With Ben Brown getting optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Horton figures to stick in the Cubs' rotation when Shota Imanaga (hamstring) returns later this week.

With Imanaga's return imminent, Chicago has to make room in the rotation, and for now it seems like Horton will keep his spot. The Cubs could have gone with a six-man rotation or moved Colin Rea into a long-relief role. However, with Brown getting tagged for eight runs in his start Monday, the team decided he's the one to go for now, with Horton and Rea sticking as starters along with Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon. Horton has pitched well during his rookie campaign, compiling a 3.73 ERA across his first eight MLB appearances. He's penciled in to start Friday against the Astros on the road.