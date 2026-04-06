Cade Kuehler News: Cleared for return
Kuehler (elbow) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three over three innings Saturday against High-A Asheville. He didn't factor into the decision.
Kuehler has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2024. He hasn't worked beyond High-A in his brief professional career, and he'll aim to continue his development with the Emperors to begin the 2026 campaign.
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