Cade Kuehler headshot

Cade Kuehler News: Cleared for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kuehler (elbow) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three over three innings Saturday against High-A Asheville. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kuehler has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2024. He hasn't worked beyond High-A in his brief professional career, and he'll aim to continue his development with the Emperors to begin the 2026 campaign.

Cade Kuehler
Atlanta Braves
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