Cade Marlowe News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Marlowe for assignment Monday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Seattle needed to free up a spot on its 40-man roster for the addition of Jorge Polanco (knee). Marlowe, 27, has slashed .240/.330/.406 with three homers and four steals over 109 plate appearances at the major-league level over the last two seasons. He could draw some interest on waivers.