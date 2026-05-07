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Cade Povich Injury: Exits early with forearm issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Povich exited Thursday's contest against the Marlins in the fourth inning with left forearm discomfort, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Povich pitched three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter before he was forced to exit the game prior to taking the mound in the bottom of the fourth frame. The left-hander was making his second start with the big-league club since being called up from Triple-A on May 1. Povich finished his day having thrown just 43 pitches, and more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
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