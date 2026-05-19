Cade Povich headshot

Cade Povich Injury: Receives cortisone injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Povich (elbow) met with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday and is without an official timetable for his return after receiving a cortisone injection, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf May 8 due to elbow inflammation, and it appears he's avoided a serious injury after being evaluated further. Povich will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list this weekend, but his lack of official return timeline indicates that his absence is likely to extend into June.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
18 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago