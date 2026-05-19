Cade Povich Injury: Receives cortisone injection
Povich (elbow) met with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday and is without an official timetable for his return after receiving a cortisone injection, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The left-hander landed on the shelf May 8 due to elbow inflammation, and it appears he's avoided a serious injury after being evaluated further. Povich will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list this weekend, but his lack of official return timeline indicates that his absence is likely to extend into June.
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