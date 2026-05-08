Cade Povich Injury: Sidelined by elbow inflammation

The Orioles placed Povich on the 15-day injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation.

Povich had to depart Thursday's game in Miami with the injury, and it's not a surprise it led to an IL stint. According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, it's not believed to be a serious injury, though the 26-year-old could get a cortisone injection. Trey Gibson has taken Povich's spot on the Baltimore roster.