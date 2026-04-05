Cade Povich News: Called up, could start Monday

The Orioles recalled Povich from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Povich started 20 of the 22 games in which he appeared for the Orioles last season and posted a 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 118:43 K:BB over 112.1 total innings. He's made one start with Norfolk this year, allowing five earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking two over five frames March 31. With Zach Eflin (elbow) landing on the IL on Wednesday, Povich seems primed to claim a spot in the rotation, potentially making his season debut Monday versus the White Sox.