Cade Povich News: Chased early Friday
Povich (1-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.
Povich struggled from the jump, surrendering five runs across the first two innings, including four via the long ball. He generated eight swinging strikes on 77 pitches and allowed eight hard-hit balls, including five over 100 mph. It was a rough return for the southpaw, who is filling in for Trevor Rogers (illness) after yielding three earned runs across 12.1 major-league innings in early April. He'll try to rebound in a road matchup against the Marlins next week.
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