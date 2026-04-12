Cade Povich News: Dominant in first start
Povich (1-0) earned the win against the Giants on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
Povich allowed a run in the fifth inning but was otherwise fantastic, generating 17 whiffs on 97 pitches and allowing just one extra-base hit. The young southpaw followed up a solid bulk relief outing April 5 and has yielded three runs across 12.1 innings to open the campaign. He certainly did all he could to earn another turn in the rotation, which would tentatively line up for a road matchup against the Guardians next weekend.
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