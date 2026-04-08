Cade Povich headshot

Cade Povich News: Drawing start this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Povich will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After Brandon Young made a spot start in place of the injured Zach Eflin (elbow) on Monday, it will be Povich getting a turn this weekend. Povich made one extended relief appearance Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and a 2:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The left-hander will have an opportunity to make additional starts if he pitches well.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
50 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
57 days ago