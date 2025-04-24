Cade Povich News: Earns first win of 2025

Povich (1-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.2 innings.

Povich logged his second quality start of the season Thursday, tossing 87 pitches (60 strikes) while generating 21 first-pitch strikes to 25 batters. His lone blemish came in the second inning on a Josh Bell RBI single, but Povich rebounded to retire 11 of the last 13 batters he faced. Povich has yielded three earned runs or less in four of his five starts this season but has a 5.04 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.