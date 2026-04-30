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Cade Povich News: Expected to be called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Povich is expected to be called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Povich will return to the major-league roster after being sent down to Norfolk on April 13. The southpaw will help fill the void of Trevor Rogers (illness) in the Orioles' starting rotation after Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Povich has made two appearances, including one start, with Baltimore this season, posting an impressive 2.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 12.1 innings. He appears to be on track to draw a start on the mound Friday or Saturday against the Yankees.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
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