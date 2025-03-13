Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Povich headshot

Cade Povich News: Falters in fifth inning in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 11:49pm

Povich took the loss in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays after giving up five runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Although his final stat line leaves a lot to be desired, Povich had allowed a lone run through four innings before getting knocked around for four runs in the fifth frame. The 24-year-old left-hander is competing with Albert Suarez for Baltimore's final rotation spot in the wake of Grayson Rodriguez's elbow injury, but manager Brandon Hyde said prior to Thursday's game that Povich wasn't entering a "make-or-break" start, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Povich, who now holds a 4.66 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with nine strikeouts across 9.2 innings this spring, will likely get at least one more start in the Grapefruit League before the Orioles decide on who will fill in for Rodriguez to begin the season.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now