Cade Povich News: Headed to Norfolk

Povich was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Povich will head to Norfolk after starting three contests during spring training, giving up four runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out six batters over 8.1 innings. The southpaw recorded a 5.21 ERA and 1.50 WHIP while with 118 strikeouts over 112.1 innings in 22 appearances, including 20 starts, with the Orioles in 2025. Povich will likely get a shot with the major-league roster in the near future.