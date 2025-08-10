Povich was sharp in his second start since rejoining the Orioles rotation earlier this month. The left-hander held the A's scoreless through five innings before allowing a lone run in the sixth, though he managed to make it through the frame to pick up just his second quality start in 15 outings this season. Overall, Povich sports a 4.95 ERA through 76.1 innings with a 1.43 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB. He figures to remain in Baltimore's rotation while Zach Eflin (back), Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Tyler Wells (elbow) are sidelined -- Povich is currently lined up to face the Astros on the road his next time out.