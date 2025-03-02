Fantasy Baseball
Cade Povich News: Positioned as No. 7 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Povich is currently considered the Orioles' seventh starting pitcher, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Assuming everyone stays healthy throughout spring training, Baltimore's five-man rotation of Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano is set, while Hyde labeled Albert Suarez as the No. 6 starter. Povich appears poised to begin the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, but he's off to a strong start in spring training with seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings through two starts. The left-hander made 16 starts for Baltimore as a rookie last year and had a 5.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 69:34 K:BB across 79.2 innings, and it's likely just a matter of time before he receives another look in 2025.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
