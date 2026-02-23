Cade Povich headshot

Cade Povich News: Promising start in spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Povich allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He struck out one.

The Orioles have a quartet of arms battling for a roster spot this spring either as a sixth starter or bulk reliever, and Povich did his part Monday to keep himself under consideration. Zach Eflin (back) is expected to be a full participant at camp, though it remains to be seen when he'll make his spring debut. For now, Povich has Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Brandon Young as his primary competition.

