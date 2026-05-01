Cade Povich News: Promoted to start Friday
Povich was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start Friday's game against the Yankees.
The left-hander is filling the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers, who recently landed on the injured list due to an illness. Povich has pitched well in his two major-league outings (one start) this year, giving up three earned runs with a 7:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings. Rogers isn't expected to be out for long, so Povich may only stay up with the big club for a couple turns through the rotation.
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