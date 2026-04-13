Cade Povich News: Sent packing to minors
The Orioles optioned Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Povich was dialed in in a spot start Sunday against the Giants, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball while notching five strikeouts. However, with Dean Kremer joining the Orioles' rotation there was no longer a spot for Povich, who will stay stretched out as a member of Norfolk's starting five.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review7 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Povich See More