Cade Povich News: Stakes claim for last rotation spot

Povich picked up the win after throwing five hitless innings with three walks in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Battling with Albert Suarez for Baltimore's final rotation spot in Grayson Rodriguez's (elbow) stead, Povich dazzled against Toronto's regular lineup to stake his claim to open the season as a starter. Although the 24-year-old left-hander stumbled with five runs allowed in last Friday's Grapefruit League start, Povich carries a 3.07 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 14.2 innings this spring, including three scoreless outings. Povich acknowledged after Tuesday's game that it could have been his last spring appearance, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, but the aforementioned Suarez is scheduled to start Friday's exhibition contest against the Tigers for his final audition before the Orioles decide on their fifth starter.