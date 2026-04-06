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Cade Povich News: Works in long relief Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Povich covered 5.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Pirates, taking a no-decision while striking out two batters and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks.

With starter Chris Bassitt getting chased from the game after allowing six runs over two innings, Povich -- who had been called up from Triple-A Norfolk -- was tasked with mopping up in the series finale in Pittsburgh. The young lefty was able to eat some innings and spare the bullpen from overuse, but the extended relief appearance will take him out of the running to fill the open spot in the Baltimore rotation that was created by Zach Eflin's (elbow) recent move to the injured list. Albert Suarez could be the leading candidate to replace Eflin in Monday's game against the White Sox, either as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
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