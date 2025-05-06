Cade Povich News: Yields five runs in third frame

Povich (1-3) took the loss against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out four over six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Povich faced the minimum number of batters through the first two innings, but he got roughed up for five runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run homer by Carlos Correa. Povich went on to retire the next the next nine batters he faced and finished with 10 whiffs on 103 pitches (63 strikes), but he couldn't avoid the loss as the Twins' offense was limited to one run. It's the second time the 25-year-old southpaw has given up at least five runs in a start this season, and he's up to a 5.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 29:12 over 35.2 innings. Povich is slated to start against the Angels on the road this weekend.