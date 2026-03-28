Cade Smith News: Blows save opportunity Saturday
Smith (1-0) blew a save chance but earned the win over the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters over one inning.
Smith entered in the ninth inning, tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He gave up a leadoff double to Cole Young but nearly got out of trouble by fanning the next two batters. However, Julio Rodriguez then notched a two-out, game-tying RBI single to tag Smith with his first blown save of the campaign. The Guardians ultimately pulled the game out in the 10th frame, so Smith did end up with his first victory. Despite the shaky appearance, Smith is firmly locked in as Cleveland's clear-cut closer.
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