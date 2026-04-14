Cade Smith headshot

Cade Smith News: Blows save opportunity Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Smith blew the save Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Smith appeared on his way to a clean save after retiring the first two batters on just five pitches, but an infield error extended the inning and allowed Masyn Winn to reach. Winn came around to score one batter later on a game-tying double by Yohel Pozo, saddling Smith with his second blown save in five chances this season. To his credit, the right-hander regrouped and struck out the next batter to prevent further damage and send the game to extras. The preseason AL Reliever of the Year favorite has had an uneven start, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through nine innings.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago