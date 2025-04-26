Cade Smith News: Collects third save

Smith recorded his third save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

Emmanuel Clase, who had been dealing with a sore shoulder, struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during the matinee as he saw his first game action since Sunday, leaving the ninth to Smith. Smith has been by far the more effective pitcher of the two in the early going, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 14 innings while converting all three of his save chances and adding seven holds, but the Guardians would prefer for Clase to regain his form and settle back in to closing duties.