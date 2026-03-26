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Cade Smith News: Cruises to save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Smith earned a save against Seattle on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Smith entered in the ninth frame with Cleveland up two runs. He made quick work of three Mariners hitters, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. Smith took over Cleveland's closer role last season following Emmanuel Clase's legal troubles and ended up with a career-high 16 saves. He could easily exceed that mark this year as the Guardians' clear-cut closer.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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