Cade Smith headshot

Cade Smith News: Fans three for fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Smith picked up the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Orioles, when he struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Smith made easy work of the Orioles' batters in the ninth, getting each one to strike out swinging while generating six whiffs and 11 strikes on 15 pitches. Smith has converted on five of seven save opportunities this season and has a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 11 innings. His five saves are tied for sixth most in the American League.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago