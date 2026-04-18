Cade Smith News: Fans three for fifth save
Smith picked up the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Orioles, when he struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Smith made easy work of the Orioles' batters in the ninth, getting each one to strike out swinging while generating six whiffs and 11 strikes on 15 pitches. Smith has converted on five of seven save opportunities this season and has a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 11 innings. His five saves are tied for sixth most in the American League.
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