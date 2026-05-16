Cade Smith News: Fans two for 14th save of 2026

Smith collected the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Reds, allowing one walk and zero hits while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Guardians scored five of their seven runs from the sixth to eighth innings, which prompted Cleveland to turn to Smith to close things out in the ninth. He struck out the first two batters he faced and was able to work around a walk to secure his 14th save of the season, which is tied with Mason Miller for most in the majors. Smith has successfully converted each of his last 11 save opportunities and sits at a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season.