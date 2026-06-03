Cade Smith News: Hangs on for save No. 21
Smith secured the save Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
While Smith did allow the possible tying run to get to the plate, he got Jose Caballero to pop out and seal a one-run win for Cleveland. The right-hander has mostly excelled as the Guardians' closer in 2026, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings with just two blown saves. Smith ranks first in the major leagues with 21 saves to this point.
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