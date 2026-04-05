Cade Smith headshot

Cade Smith News: Hangs on for third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:37pm

Smith earned the save during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Smith had the Cubs down to their final out before things got a bit messy. The right-hander issued back-to-back free passes before Ian Happ plated a run on a single, but Smith got Carson Kelly to strike out to hold on for his third save. Smith has now gone 3-for-4 on save chances to go with a rough 7.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across his first six innings, but there's no indication at the moment that the Guardians are going to turn away from him as their primary closer.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
19 days ago