Cade Smith News: Hangs on for third save

Smith earned the save during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Smith had the Cubs down to their final out before things got a bit messy. The right-hander issued back-to-back free passes before Ian Happ plated a run on a single, but Smith got Carson Kelly to strike out to hold on for his third save. Smith has now gone 3-for-4 on save chances to go with a rough 7.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across his first six innings, but there's no indication at the moment that the Guardians are going to turn away from him as their primary closer.