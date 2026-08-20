Cade Smith News: Holds on for 32nd save

Smith worked around two walks to earn the save in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Giants. He struck out one.

San Francisco brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Smith was able to hang on and close it out for the Guardians. The star closer hasn't let in an earned run since July 12 in Miami, a streak of 12 straight outings. Through 57 innings, Smith boasts a 2.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 80:20 K:BB with 32 saves in 37 chances.