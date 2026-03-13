Cade Smith headshot

Cade Smith News: More spring zeroes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Smith did not allow a hit or walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Smith made quick work of the Brewers in his third Cactus League appearance, needing just seven pitches to retire the side in order in the fifth inning. The Guardians' closer hasn't allowed a run, hit or walk while striking out four this spring.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
10 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
23 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
44 days ago