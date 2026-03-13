Cade Smith News: More spring zeroes
Smith did not allow a hit or walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against Milwaukee.
Smith made quick work of the Brewers in his third Cactus League appearance, needing just seven pitches to retire the side in order in the fifth inning. The Guardians' closer hasn't allowed a run, hit or walk while striking out four this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3007 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30022 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings23 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues44 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More