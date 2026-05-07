Cade Smith News: Nails down 10th save
Smith secured the save Thursday against the Royals, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.
The 26-year-old right-hander threw just half of his 18 offerings for strikes Thursday, but the Royals were unable to muster a baserunner. Through 17.1 innings, Smith has a 3.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB while converting 10 of his 12 save opportunities. Smith has allowed just one earned run over his last 11 outings, and now he's tied with David Bednar and Lucas Erceg for the American League lead in saves.
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