Cade Smith News: Nails down 17th save
Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Phillies.
Kyle Manzardo produced the game's only run with a solo shot off Jhoan Duran in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for Smith to complete a combined shutout with Gavin Williams. Smith's 17th saves leads the majors, and he's been tagged for an earned run in only one of his last 12 appearances, posting a 0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB in 12.2 innings over that dazzling stretch.
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