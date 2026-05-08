Cade Smith News: Notches 11th save

Smith secured the save after giving up one earned run on two hits and striking out a batter in the ninth inning of Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Smith threw 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes Friday, but a pair of singles from Byron Buxton and Austin Martin to begin the inning followed by a double play ball off the bat of Ryan Jeffers put an earned run on Smith's ledger before the night was over. The 26-year-old's ERA is up to 3.44 through 18.1 innings, though he now sits alone atop the American League saves leaderboard with 11.