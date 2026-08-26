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Cade Smith News: Notches 35th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Smith struck out two in a perfect 10th inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Smith was handed a two-run lead after Jose Ramirez's go-ahead double in the top of the 10th and slammed the door for his 35th save of the season. The right-hander worked around the automatic runner without allowing him to score, striking out two during a 15-pitch frame in which he threw 11 strikes. Smith has now earned saves on consecutive days after closing Monday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles, and he lowered his ERA to 2.40. He's also clinched his last five save chances.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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