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Cade Smith News: Notches second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Smith (2-0) earned the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus the Royals, striking out two during a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 1-1 and quickly retired the side on just 10 pitches (seven strikes). The Guardians offense then came alive in the bottom of the frame with a walk and two singles to walk off the Royals, providing Smith with the victory. The clean outing was desperately needed for Smith, who has now been unscored upon in just three of his first seven outings this season. The 26-year-old's job security as Cleveland's closer appears stable for now, but that could change if he's unable to build on Tuesday's strong showing.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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