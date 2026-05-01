Cade Smith News: Picks up eighth save
Smith struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.
The Guardians had to dig deep in this one, but Smith was able to close it out as the sixth reliever to appear in the game. After a bumpy start to the season, Smith has settled in with just one run allowed over his last 6.1 innings, a span in which he has added a 7:1 K:BB. He's 8-for-10 on save chances this season while pitching to a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 293 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More