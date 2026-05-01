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Cade Smith News: Picks up eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Smith struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

The Guardians had to dig deep in this one, but Smith was able to close it out as the sixth reliever to appear in the game. After a bumpy start to the season, Smith has settled in with just one run allowed over his last 6.1 innings, a span in which he has added a 7:1 K:BB. He's 8-for-10 on save chances this season while pitching to a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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