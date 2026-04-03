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Cade Smith News: Picks up second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:19pm

Smith earned the save Friday against the Cubs, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out the side.

A single surrendered to Carson Kelly was the only blip in an otherwise dominant appearance for Smith. He struck out the other three batters he faced en route to his second save of the season in his third try. The 26-year-old had allowed a run in three straight appearances, but Smith showed Friday what he can bring to the closer role when he's on his game. He now sports a 7.20 ERA on the season but has just one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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