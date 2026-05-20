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Cade Smith News: Pockets 15th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Smith gave up two hits and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old right-hander continues to perform at an elite level, converting his 12th straight save chance dating back to April 16. Over that stretch, Smith has delivered a 1.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings. His 15 saves on the season has him tied for the major-league lead with the Padres' Mason Miller.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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