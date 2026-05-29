Cade Smith News: Reaches 20 save mark
Smith earned the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Smith was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff single to become the first pitcher to reach 20 saves this season. A whopping 13 of those saves have come in May, and the 27-year-old has now converted 17 straight opportunities dating back to April 16. Overall, he's 20-for-22 in save chances with a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB across 27.2 innings.
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