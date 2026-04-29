Cade Smith News: Secures seventh save

Smith gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Rays.

The right-hander converted his fourth straight save chance in efficient fashion, firing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes. Smith has had a bumpier start to the season than expected, but he's been scored upon only once in his last eight appearances and sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 14 innings on the year so far.