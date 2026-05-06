Cade Smith News: Strikes out side for ninth save
Smith collected his ninth save of the season in the Guardians' 3-1 win over the Royals on Wednesday after allowing one hit and striking out three batters in the ninth.
Smith made his first appearance out of the bullpen since Friday and was tasked with protecting Cleveland's two-run lead. He was perfect outside of a single to Vinnie Pasquantino, with Smith striking out each of the other three batters he faced in the inning. Smith has recorded a save in four consecutive outings (and in six of his last seven appearances), and his nine saves are tied for fifth-most in the majors. He sits at a 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings this season.
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