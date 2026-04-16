Cade Smith News: Tallies fourth save

Smith secured the save Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

The Guardians were leading 4-0 in the ninth inning, but a pair of Baltimore knocks to spoil Parker Messick's no-hit bid wound up creating a save situation for Smith to clean up and collect his fourth save. Two runs did come across in the frame, though neither went against Smith's ledger. The right-hander is trying to find a groove as Cleveland's closer, giving up no earned runs over his past four outings to improve his ERA to 4.50 through 10 innings on the campaign.