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Cade Smith News: Tallies fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Smith secured the save Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

The Guardians were leading 4-0 in the ninth inning, but a pair of Baltimore knocks to spoil Parker Messick's no-hit bid wound up creating a save situation for Smith to clean up and collect his fourth save. Two runs did come across in the frame, though neither went against Smith's ledger. The right-hander is trying to find a groove as Cleveland's closer, giving up no earned runs over his past four outings to improve his ERA to 4.50 through 10 innings on the campaign.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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