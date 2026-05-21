Cade Smith News: Unavailable for save
Smith was not given the save opportunity in Thursday's 3-1 win over Tigers.
Smith recorded saves each of the last two games and was unavailable Thursday after burning 36 pitches the previous two days. Hunter Gaddis worked around a hit while striking out two in picking up his first save of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?6 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?13 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Smith See More