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Cade Smith News: Unavailable for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 3:37pm

Smith was not given the save opportunity in Thursday's 3-1 win over Tigers.

Smith recorded saves each of the last two games and was unavailable Thursday after burning 36 pitches the previous two days. Hunter Gaddis worked around a hit while striking out two in picking up his first save of the season.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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