Cade Smith News: Up to 18 saves
Smith earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Smith has been rolling, converting his last 15 save chances while allowing just one earned run in his last 13.2 innings. The 27-year-old Smith leads the majors with 18 saves (in 20 chances) this season while posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB across 25.2 innings.
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