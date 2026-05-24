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Cade Smith News: Up to 18 saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Smith earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Smith has been rolling, converting his last 15 save chances while allowing just one earned run in his last 13.2 innings. The 27-year-old Smith leads the majors with 18 saves (in 20 chances) this season while posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB across 25.2 innings.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
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