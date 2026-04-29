Cade Winquest Injury: Injured at Triple-A
Winquest was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
No injury designation was provided. Winquest has allowed four runs with a 4:1 K:BB over three innings for Memphis since the Yankees returned the former Rule 5 pick to the Cardinals organization.
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