Cade Winquest News: Back in action at Triple-A
Winquest (undisclosed) has made two scoreless appearances at Triple-A Memphis since being activated from the 7-day injured list.
Winquest missed nearly a month of action with an undisclosed injury but has turned in two spotless innings with a pair of strikeouts since returning to action. The 26-year-old was a Rule 5 pick of the Yankees before being returned to the Cardinals organization in mid-April. Winquest has a chance to debut out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot means others are ahead of him in the pecking order.
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