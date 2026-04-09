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Cade Winquest News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 7:36pm

Winquest was designated for assignment by the Yankees after Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Athletics, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Winquest is the odd man out with Luis Gil set to make his return to the major-league roster Friday. It does come as a bit of a surprise that he's lost his spot on the 40-man roster though, and he will now be subject to waivers. Winquest made the Opening Day roster after joining the Yankees as a Rule 5 Draft pick in the offseason, but never appeared in a game. If he clears waivers, he'll be first offered back to the Cardinals, his original team, before he'll be eligible to remain with the Yankees' organization.

Cade Winquest
New York Yankees
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