Cade Winquest News: Makes Yankees' roster
Winquest has made the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The Rule 5 pick had an uneven Grapefruit League performance, finishing with a 6.48 ERA and 7:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings. However, the Yankees are intrigued enough with Winquest's upside to carry him on the Opening Day roster in a low-leverage role. In order for the Yankees to maintain Winquest's rights, the righty must remain on the major-league roster or injured list the entire season, with at least 90 days spent on the active roster and not the injured list.
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